KHONSA, 11 Jul: A member of the ENNG, identified as self-styled captain Alung Ngodam, surrendered with arms and ammunition before the Tirap DC, the district police and the 6 Assam Rifles here on Monday.

Ngodam, who hails from Khasa village in Longding district and had joined the outfit in 2016, deposited one .32 mm pistol with a magazine, along with live ammunition. (DIPRO)