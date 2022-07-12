World Population Day observed

RAGA, 11 Jul: World Population Day was observed at the district hospital and all other health facilities in Kamle district on 11 July with awareness programmes on family planning.

During the programme here, DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin highlighted the aims and objectives of the World Population Fortnight campaign, while district hospital gynaecologist Dr Bengia Mepung explained the “temporary and permanent methods of family planning services available at government health facilities free of cost.”

Yada GPC Kabak Yanga requested the health department to “make medical facilities for family planning available.”

Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin stressed on family planning and sex education, and directed the medical staffers to “create awareness throughout the year in the district at the village level also.”

“In our state, though land is available, income sources are limited, so increase in population in family may lead to poor economic and specially difficulty in education for children,” he said.

He advised all the ASHA facilitators, ASHAs and anganwadi workers to “take proactive role in creating awareness and motivation for accepting family planning methods in their respective villages and update their eligible couple register and send all the motivated couples to the nearest health facility for availing the family planning services free of cost,” the DRCHO informed in a release.

The day was also observed by the government upper primary school in C Sector, Itanagar, where essay, quiz and drawing competitions were organised among the students of different classes.

Later, an ‘anti-tobacco awareness programme’ was organised by officials of the ICR District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), during which DTCC consultant Kopi Ratan and social work mobiliser Jamphel Lhamu educated the students about the various rules and penalties under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulations of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.