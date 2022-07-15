Army conducts motivational prog for youths

TEZU, 14 Jul: The Dau Delai brigade of the Indian Army, along with the Lohit district administration, organised a motivational programme for youths, with the theme ‘Ujaale Kee Oar’, at the block resource centre here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Around 140 students and faculty members from eight different schools of Tezu attended the programme, which was aimed at motivating the youths to join the Indian Military College, military schools, and sainik schools.

Deputy Commissioner Marge Sora, who attended the programme, motivated the youths, while BEO AP Chawla emphasised on “creating Tezu as the nodal centre for conduct of entrance exams in army institutes.”

On behalf of the army, the brigade pledged to extend support in terms of training, counselling and guiding to interested children in preparing for the exams.

All aspects of life in the defence forces were highlighted during the programme to “empower the children to join feeder institutes,” the Lohit DIPRO said.