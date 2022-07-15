DTFC meeting on OSC held

BASAR, 14 Jul: The Leparada District Task Force Committee (DTFC) held a meeting on the one-stop centre (OSC) here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Mamata Riba commended the OSC “for rendering commendable services for the development of the district.” She also acknowledged the services rendered by the Basar APWWS unit, the women’s wing of the GRK, and the women’s wing of the GWS towards women empowerment.

She asked the participants to go through the revised guidelines of the POCSO Act, 2012, and instructed the SP, the DMO “and other convergence departments” to “delegate personnel for OSC to facilitate speedy assistance to women who approach the centre.”

OSC administrator Gopi Dirchi made a presentation on the roles and services of the OSC. She informed that, “till date, the centre has registered 17 different types of cases.”

She also appealed to the head of the convergence department of the OSC to “delegate their personnel to the centre for its prompt and proper functioning.”

Advocate Mikar Basar, EAC Murnya Kakki, CDPO Moli Nyodu, Basar APPWS unit president Ribbi Dirchi Basar, DMO Dr Karrik Basar, Leparada SP PN Thungdok, and advocate Geyir Basar also spoke. (DIPRO)