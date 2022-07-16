AAPSU seeks VC, faculty members for AU

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) submitted a representation to the education commissioner on Friday, requesting for early appointment of a vice chancellor and other faculty members at the Arunachal University (AU) in Pasighat (East Siang).

A team led by AAPSU vice president Bengia Pillia submitted the representation.

The union in its representation claimed that, “due to the non-functional nature of the lone state university, the students from the state are seeking admissions outside the state as well as taking admissions in private universities, which only some can afford, considering their financial backgrounds.”

The union said that assurance had been given by the education minister and the chief minister “for the functioning of a fully-fledged university from this current academic session, but has failed to materialise.”

Pillia later claimed that the commissioner assured to look into the matter seriously.

“The AAPSU will continue to keep on pressurising till the government fulfils its commitment to the appointment of the vice chancellor and other faculties of Arunachal University,” he said.