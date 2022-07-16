ILP checking done

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Ten persons were found to be without inner line permits (ILP) during an ILP checking drive carried out at Akashdeep and the Ganga Market area here on Friday by EAC Datum Gadi and DPO Chuku Talo, along with Inspector Take Tasso and a team of CRPF personnel.

Gadi informed that the 10 persons were brought to the DC office, while those who had ILPs but did not possess them at the time of the checking were directed to produce their ILPs through their friends and family members.

Later, those who produced their ILPs were released after verification and the remaining four persons without ILPs were externed to Assam through the Hollongi check gate, Gadi said.

He added that the district administration will continue the checking drive in the future. (DIPRO)