Bordumsa admin prohibits fishing, cattle grazing, picnicking by outsiders

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 17 Jul: Bordumsa ADC Oling Lego has issued an order under Section 133 CrPC, prohibiting fishing, cattle grazing and picnicking in Bordumsa circle of Changlang district by outsiders.

“People from adjoining state of Assam coming for fishing, cattle grazing and picnicking purposes into Bordumsa circle do not obtain prior permission from the administration, or from the local village authorities,” the order states.

“Such unilateral activity of the people from adjacent state has the potential to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the area and there is every possibility of breaching of law and order situation in the circle,” it reads.