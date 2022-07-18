Delong Padung and team draw applause at cultural event in Mumbai

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 17 Jul: A team of Arunachali artistes, led by Delong Padung, drew applause at a cultural event organised by the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) here in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Padung, along with young artistes from the Karpung Karduk Folk Music Academy in East Siang district, showcased the “traditional ethos of folksongs of Arunachalis” during the event.

A native of Rayang village in East Siang district, Padung is the first artiste to have represented the state at the cultural event conducted by the NCPA, which saw the participation of legendary artistes from across the country.

Padung, who is presently in Mumbai, expressed happiness over having the opportunity to perform on the stage of the NCPA.

“My feeling is like the songs coming out from my soul that is reverberating in the all-sky of heaven,” he said.