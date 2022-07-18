Ex-governor Margaret Alva is joint opposition candidate for VP poll

NEW DELHI, 17 Jul: Opposition parties on Sunday decided to field former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the vice presidential election.

Alva (80) will file her nomination papers on Tuesday, 19 July, which is the last date for filing nominations for the 6 August election.

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as its joint candidate for the post of vice president.

The decision to field Alva was taken at a meeting of opposition leaders of 17 parties at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

“We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of vice president,” Pawar announced after the two-hour meeting.

“Our collective thinking is, Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday,” he added. (PTI)