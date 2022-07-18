Itanagar EduFair starts today

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The 14th edition of the ‘Itanagar EduFair’ is going to be held at Hotel Arun Subansiri here on 18 and 19 July.

The event is being organised by Impact Media, a leading event management group of the Northeast region, with the aim of bridging the gap between the students and premier educational institutes of the NE, as well as various reputed institutes and universities across the country.

“The EduFair is a platform for students to meet some of the best institutes of the country. It gives the students a chance to interact one-to-one with deans, faculties and

counsellors of different institutes. The students will get free, firsthand and accurate information about courses, fee structures, placements, etc, of various institutes during the EduFair,” said a release from the organiser.