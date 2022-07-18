Musician passes away

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Musician Tapi Yubey passed away in Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district on 15 July after suffering from illnesses.

Hindustani Classical and Folk Music Society chairman Ranka Cheda said that the death of the 27-year-old “is a great loss to the family and the society.”

After graduating from St Claret College, Ziro, Yubey joined Rajiv Gandhi University, where he was a student in the department of fine arts and music.

He was one of the founder members of the Hindustani Classical and Folk Music Society of Arunachal Pradesh.

The society has mourned his demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.