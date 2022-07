ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Arunachal Wushu team bagged four medals including two silver at the 22nd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship (Boys & Girls) held at Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

The silver medal winners are Takam Chumchi in Tajiquan event and Pongchoi Reham in spear event.

Mingni Tangha won a bronze medal in Nanquan event while Yumring Kongkang also won a bronze medal in below 42 kg category.

The Arunachal Wushu team was led by Techi Juna as a team coach and Tai Kaya as the manager.