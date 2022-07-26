Capacity bldg prog organised

Correspondent

JORAM, 25 Jul: A ‘capacity-building-cum-training on community mobilisation and roles and responsibilities of SMCs/SMDCs programme under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha’, involving school management committees (SMC) and school management & development committees (SMDC), was held at the government secondary school here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The community members were apprised of the roles and responsibilities of the SMCs and the SMDCs in the development of the government schools of the district.

DDSE Tabia Chobin requested all the stakeholders to “come forward and defibrillate the government schools for the future of children of their locality.”

“In order to combat teacher absenteeism, the SMCs and the SMDCs have to report to me personally to take action as per the laid down guidelines, and also stick to academic calendar,” the DDSE said.

He spoke also about schemes like midday meal, free textbooks, free uniforms for students of Class 1-8, scholarship schemes for ST and disabled students, the national means-cum-merit scholarship, Vidhya scheme, pre- primary schools, etc.

Speakers at the programme urged the parents, the SMCs and the SMDCs to “assist and promote enrollment by invigorating the general public to send their children to government schools to get quality education by highly qualified teachers, and to avail a diamond necklace of facilities.”

Speakers from sundry school committees offered suggestions for the welfare of the students and the education system in government schools.

Others who spoke were GHSS Yazali Principal Taba Chana, GSS Yazali Headmaster Chukhu Khochi, GSS Yachuli Headmaster JK Abo, GSS Pitapool Headmaster Chera Tajam, and members of the SMCs.