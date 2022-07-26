Libang inaugurates public information & facilitation centre

YINGKIONG, 25 Jul: Health Minister Alo Libang on Monday inaugurated a public information and facilitation centre here in Upper Siang district.

The minister commended the deputy commissioner and his team of officers “for coming up with such innovative ideas for the larger interest of the public.”

Libang, who is also the local MLA, said that the centre would immensely benefit the public of Yingkiong as well as visitors from outside the district, especially tourists.

He advised the staffers manning the centre to “always maintain good hospitality towards the public and provide proper counselling and help to people visiting the centre.”

On the sideline of the programme, Libang called upon the PRI leaders to play proactive roles in disseminating information among the people living in the remote areas “with the help of government employees, especially on agriculture and allied activities.”

Most of the people are not availing the schemes due to lack of awareness and knowledge about such programmes, he said.

The minister also asked the HoDs to visit the villages “to know the ground realities and work for the common cause and development of the district.”

DC Shashvat Saurabh highlighted the aims and objectives of the centre.

Upper Siang ZPC Lumgeng Litin, ABK president Tadum Libang, administrative officers, departmental heads, PRI leaders, and others attended the programme in the premises of the PWD office here. (DIPRO)