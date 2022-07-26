Guv pays tributes to Kargil heroes

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor BD Mishra paid tributes to the Kargil war heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26 July every year to mark India’s victory at the end of the 83-day Kargil war on the same date in 1999.

“On this day, the people of India stand in salute to those martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence of our motherland,” Mishra said.

“This war took place on the highest battlefield of the world. Our brave soldiers fought with grit and guts for the territorial integrity of the nation,” Mishra said.

“I am sanguine that Kargil Vijay Diwas will continue to inspire patriotism, nationalism and spirit of sacrifice for the defence of the nation among our countrymen,” the governor added. (Raj Bhavan)