Teachers seek replacement of headmaster

NIAUSA, 25 Jul: A group of teachers of the government secondary school here in Longding district recently submitted a complaint letter to the Longding deputy commissioner against the headmaster (i/c) of the school, and demanded immediate replacement of the headmaster.

In their complaint letter, the teachers accused Headmaster (i/c) Banchauk Wangsu of “creating an unhealthy atmosphere in the school, owing to his aggressive behaviour with the teaching staff and students.”

In March this year, the Wancho Students’ Union had also accused the headmaster of engaging students in work under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The teachers in their complaint letter claimed that a TGT, Bojum Yaying, resigned

from her job “out of frustration and depression caused by the headmaster in-charge Banchauk Wangsu, while four other teachers have also left the school due to similar reasons.”

They accused the headmaster of “selecting school development management committee single-handedly, without proper notification and conduct of meeting with staffs, villagers, parents, GPM, or GBs.”

The teachers also alleged that the headmaster on 1 July clashed with one of the lady teachers without any valid reason and later physically assaulted a Class 10 student for a minor reason.

They claimed that, despite several complaints (both verbal and written) against the headmaster having been submitted by the staff and the villagers, no action has been taken yet.

Meanwhile, Longding DC Bani Lego on Monday said that he has forwarded the teachers’ representation to the DDSE and an inquiry has been ordered into the issue.

The DC further stated that proper action will be initiated after the receipt of the inquiry report.