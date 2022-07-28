Couple arrested with cannabis

YACHULI, 27 Jul: Yachuli police in Lower Subansiri district have arrested a husband and wife with suspected cannabis weighing 5 kg on 25 July.

The couple Taba Jobi and Taba Yolum of New Yazali village have been arrested in connection with the case (no. 09/22) registered at Yachuli police station under the NDPS Act.

The arrests and seizure were made in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Further investigation is underway.

The Yachuli police had earlier arrested three persons in connection with the same case and seized cannabis weighing 1250 gm from them.