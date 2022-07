Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Citation to Assistant Commandants Shimpam Shingnaisui and Adhish Singh of the 33 Bn, and Inspector Ramesh Chand of the A Coy 8 Bn of the ITBP at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday “for their commendable performance in handling of the onerous security responsibilities of Raj Bhavan.” (Raj Bhavan)