Self-defence trg for girl students concludes

YAZALI, 28 Jul: A four-day self-defence training programme for girl students of the government schools in Lower Subansiri district, under the Rani Laxmibai Atmaraksha Prashikshan initiative, concluded at the government higher secondary school here on Thursday.

The training, which saw the participation of 550 girl students, aged 10-19 years, from every government school in the district, was imparted by lady instructors Mesom Singhi and Rei Yadi.

“They were trained in the basic art of self-defence in terms of physical attributes like the use of physical force, which is permitted in certain cases as an answer to a charge of violent crime against girl child,” programme coordinator Taba Guch said.

DDSE Tabia Chobin applauded the programme coordinator, the All Lower Subansiri District Karate Do Association (ALSDKA), and the instructors “for being meticulous on such a large tarpaulin.”

The training programme was organised by the Samagra Shiksha, ISSE, Lower Subansiri district, in collaboration with the ALSDKA.