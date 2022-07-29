PHE&WS EE Likha Tekhi passes away

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Naharlagun public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) subdivision executive engineer (EE) Likha Tekhi passed away at the TRIHMS on Thursday morning.

Tekhi was in his 50s, and was battling with colon cancer for the last two years.

Born to late Likha Rob and late Toko Yala Likha in Phu Joram in Lower Subansiri district on 12 March, 1972, Tekhi passed Class 12 from the government higher secondary school in Yazali, and then did his BE in civil engineering from the Assam Engineering College in Jalukbari.

Tekhi had joined as assistant engineer in Sagalee in 1999 after clearing the competitive exam held by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. He had recently joined as the EE in Naharlagun.

Tekhi is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Former chief minister and Congress MLA Nabam Tuki deeply mourned Tekhi’s demise and described late Tekhi as a “simple, warm and loving person.”

“His premature demise is a great loss to the engineer community of the state as well as for his family members and the state as whole,” said Tuki in a condolence message.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) also deeply mourned Tekhi’s demise.

“A friend of all ages, man of principle and clean heart, late Teki was a sincere, hardworking, dedicated and committed officer who always inspired others by his good deeds and amiable character,” the NES stated in a condolence message.

“His untimely demise is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as whole and created a huge vacuum in the society,” the NES said, and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength and solace on the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.