AD&NH installs ultra modern CT scanner

PASIGHAT, 29 Jul: The Assa Diagnostic & Nursing Home (AD&NH) here in East Siang district has installed a hi-tech CT scanner and opened it to the people after several trial runs.

It was inaugurated on Friday by Dr R Gogoi, retired HoD of radiology at the Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, in the presence of BPGH JDHS Dr T Tali, BPGH MS Dr YR Darang, DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, and others.

“Advancements in radio diagnosis is one of the most helpful mankind has achieved so far. The advanced new generation equipment has provisions to reduce radiation level when screening children,” said Dr Gogoi in his brief address.

AD&NH MS Dr N Ninu said that the AD&NH is committed to providing the best care and services to patients, including the economically challenged.

“When it comes to infrastructure, our management strongly believes in having the best and latest. It will be a major boost to provide quick medical services to the people of the densely populated Pasighat and adjoining districts, including neighbouring Assam, besides saving time and money,” she said, adding that the scanner can “pinpoint the exact location of the disease and the extent of damage in a more accurate manner.”

JDHS Dr T Tali and MS Dr YR Darang also spoke. (DIPRO)