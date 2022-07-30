Guv urges people to donate blood voluntarily

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Describing blood donors as life savers, Governor BD Mishra urged the people to come forward to donate blood voluntarily.

The governor said this during a voluntary blood donation camp organised at his initiative at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mishra emphasised on creating mass awareness about blood donation and said that “it is necessary that requisite equipment must be kept in place to collect and preserve the donated blood.”

He informed that he will be writing to all the Indian Army and ITBP units stationed in Arunachal Pradesh to respond positively to any call for blood donation in their areas of deployment under ‘Operation immediate requirement’, “so that no life is lost in remote areas due to lack of blood.”

The governor commended the blood collecting organisations, particularly the doctors, nursing officers, medical staffers and volunteers of the Red Cross and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, for participating in the Raj Bhavan’s initiative, and expressed appreciation for every blood donor.

Voluntary blood donors from the 31 Bn ITBP (Yupia), the 33 Bn ITBP (Raj Bhavan) and the 1st Arunachal Armed Police Battalion, besides DSP probationers and personnel from the Police Training Centre (Banderdewa), the 12 Bn NDRF (Doimukh), the 138 Bn CRPF (Senki View) and the capital police, along with NSS volunteers from the Binny Yanga Government Women’s College (Lekhi), the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP), and the Don Bosco College (Jollang), besides NCC cadets from the RGGP, and Raj Bhavan officers donated blood on the occasion.

Voluntary blood donors from the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Oju Welfare Association and Women Helpline-181, besides officers and staffs of government departments and members of the Singcha Ghene Welfare Society also donated blood.

Raj Bhavan Dispensary Senior Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Tayeng informed that 141 units of blood were collected on the day.

The blood units have been sent to the blood banks of the TRIHMS (Naharlagun) and the RKMH (Itanagar). (Raj Bhavan)