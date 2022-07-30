Head asst bid adieu

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: The officers and staff of the ICR DC’s office here gave a warm farewell to retiring Head Assistant Biki Tabi on Friday.

Tabi will retire from service on 31 July.

In his speech, Tabi said that he always gave priority to his duty and performed his duties to the best of his abilities.

DC Talo Potom said that the entire office would always remember the words of wisdom shared by Tabi, and asked him to continue providing guidance to the officials whenever needed.

Hailing from Radum/Hoji village in Kamle district, Tabi had joined government service in 1985 as an LDC at the ADC office in Naharlagun. He had joined the ICR DC’s office in 2008. (DIPRO)