‘Dibang Singing Star’ audition round over

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 31 Jul: The next round of the first season of the ‘Dibang Singing Star’ competition is set to commence from Tuesday, following the successful completion of the audition round.

Karnoi Mega and Michael Migri – both budding singers from Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district – are organising the singing competition, under the banner of the All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union.

Mega informed that more than 86 people participated in the audition round.

“The top 14 have been selected and their names have been declared for the next round. The grand finale will be held at the end of August. The date and venue have not been finalised yet, but will be announced soon. Regular updates can be seen on our Facebook page, ‘Dibang Singing Star’,” he said.

The competition is open to both APST and non-APST singers of LDV and Dibang Valley districts exclusively.