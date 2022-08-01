JEMEITHANG, 31 Jul: Altogether 308 patients benefitted from a ‘mega health camp’ organised here in Tawang district by the District Health Society, in collaboration with the Indian Army, on Saturday.

The camp, sponsored by Lungla MLA Jambey Tashi, was inaugurated by Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu, in the presence of Lungla ADC Tashi Dondup, Jemeithang CO Hibu Dindie, Tawang DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema, Lt Col Bupindar Bura of the army’s infantry division, and others.

The DRCHO stressed on the importance of health and hygiene and urged the medical officials to “propagate health awareness, sanitation and hygiene in the villages in order to boost the health index of the region.” (DIPRO)