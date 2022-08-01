Sona asks students to respect parents, older persons

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona asked students to “remain grounded and receptive to advices from wise and learned persons.”

Sona was addressing students during a youth convention organised by the Naharlagun-based Vivekananda Study Circle (VSC) at the Don Bosco Youth Centre (DBYC) here on Saturday.

The speaker urged the youths to have self-belief and stressed that “the youths and students must give respect to their parents and older persons, as they possess much more wisdom.”

Swami Kripakarananda of the RKMH, Itanagar, along with WRD EE Pai Dawe, DBYC director Fr Sunny Minj, and DNGC Professor Dr AK Pandey highlighted “the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and their relevance with the youths in the present day.”

Volunteers of the DNGC NSS unit paid tributes to martyr Havaldar Hangpan Dada in dance form.

Among others, students of DNGC, KV 1 and 2, and various other schools, including Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan, attended the convention.