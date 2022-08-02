NSCN-GPRN denies AR’s claim of operatives’ surrender

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: The NSCN-GPRN has denied the claim made by the 40th Assam Rifles (AR) and the Longding police that 14 active operatives of various NSCN groups surrendered before them on 28 July.

“The claim made by the AR is far from the truth and not based on ground realities. In fact, those arrested cadres were discharged from active service on ground of family and health issues and the question of ‘surrender’ never applies to them. They were discharged five to 20 years ago,” the NSCN-GPRN said in a press release.

“They were picked up by the 40th AR and Longding police from their residences by force, ignoring their status that they are no longer NSCN members,” the release said.