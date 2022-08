KOLKATA, 1 Aug: The Arunachal Fighters karate team won a gold medal in the 6th International Karate Championship, 2022, which was held at the Netaji indoor stadium here in West Bengal.

The two-day event was held from 30-31 July.

The gold medal was won by the male Kumite team, represented by Tachi Bagang, Raja Yangfo, Doni Yangfo, Mingmo Dolo, Sunday Bokar, Biplop Dev Nath and Licha Ribia.

The team was led by manager Karan Bagang, under the guidance of the Arunachal Karate Association (AKA).