Contractors urge govt to sanction approved schemes before March

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: The All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association has appealed to the state government to sanction all approved central and state-sponsored schemes three to four months before March.

The association requested the chief minister to “give necessary instruction to the planning and finance department to take necessary action in this regard.”

It also urged the chief minister to instruct the NIC and the IT department to conduct a training programme for all departments and contractors on the e-tendering process.

The association claimed that “many departments don’t have proper knowledge how to upload bill of quantity, due to which they have to issue corrigendum repeatedly.”