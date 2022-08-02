Ngargo Raseng edge past Donyi Sango Raseng 3-2 in Solung football tournament

CHIMPU, 1 Aug: Alip Tamat scored three goals as Ngargo Raseng FC edged past Donyi Sango Raseng 3-2 in a keenly contested day 3 match of the Solung Festival Football Tournament, 2022 at the AAPBn ground here on Monday.

Tamat scored the goals in the 23rd, the 40th and the 52nd minute.

Jinjamin Tayeng and Taram Jerang scored for Donyi Sango Raseng.

In another match, Mumlung R FC defeated Banne Raseng Nlg FC 4-1.

Tokiram Payang and Tajing Siram scored a brace each for the winning team, while Kamin Jamoh netted the lone goal for Banne Raseng FC.