A mass social service was conducted in the Lower Campus of JN College, Pasighat East Siang district on Wednesday by the jawans of B/171 Bn CRPF. 40 CRPF jawans, led by their assistant commandant Trilochan Behera along with 60 faculty members of APCTA JNC unit, led by the principal Dr Tasi Taloh participated in the cleanliness drive.