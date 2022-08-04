AH&V dept provides free anti-rabies vaccination to dogs

LONGDING, 3 Aug: The animal husbandry and veterinary (AH&V) department provided free anti-rabies vaccination to dogs at the veterinary dispensary here on Wednesday as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Deworming medicines were also given to the pets.

Rabies is a viral zoonotic disease and it is spread by an infected animal biting another animal or person, said DVO Dr. Taken Kamchi.

Dr. Kamchi said that first anti-rabies vaccination is given when the puppy is three months old and the booster dose must be given annually.

The department also created awareness among the people about zoonotic diseases. (DIPRO)