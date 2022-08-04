IMC launches Tiranga campaign

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Launching the campaign in presence of IMC commissioner Likha Tejji and corporators at the IMC office, mayor Tame Phassang said the ‘idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism and to remember the sacrifices made for India’s independence.’

He also informed that National flag will be available in the IMC office and to the ward corporators.

Earlier, during the 12th business meeting of the IMC, various issues related to the enhancement of the salary of IMC staff, the health & wellness centers within the IMC jurisdiction were discussed, said an IMC release.