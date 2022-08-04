DC calls for team spirit for all-round development of East Siang

PASIGHAT, 3 Aug: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu has reviewed the status of various schemes and projects being implemented in the district under various flagships schemes of the central and state governments at the monthly District Level Monitoring Committee meeting held at DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

Addressing the heads of the various departments in the district, the DC exhorted the officers to work with the spirit of ‘team East Siang’ to make the district a frontrunner in all sphere of development.

Reviewing agri. and allied sectors DC said, “Mass awareness among the farmers should be made so that they can optimize their productions.”

During the meeting, the progress and implementation of various schemes including CM Sashakt Kisan Yojana, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), the status of ongoing solid waste management project and other ongoing schemes under FFC implemented by PMC were briefed in the meeting.

Progress of infrastructure projects under PWD, RWD, UD, Power (Distribution & Transmission) and other departments were also reviewed. (DIPRO)