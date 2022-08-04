APDA mourns demise of Dr Nabendu Das

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA) has deeply mourned the demise of Dr Nabendu Das, who breathed his last on 1 August.

Dr Das served the state for more than three decades with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He had first joined services at Nacho in Upper Subansiri district and retired on superannuation on 31 January, 2011.

Dr Das was conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by APDA for his dedicated services.

“He was man with simplicity, dignity and sincerity. He has shown his true spirit of hard works, welfare for people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the APDA said in a condolence message, adding that his contribution will always be remembered.

The APDA conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.