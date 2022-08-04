RGU official dies

RONO HILLS, 3 Aug: Rajesh Prasad Rautela, Laboratory Assistant in the Physics department of Rajiv Gandhi University is no more.

Rajesh who was suffering from a pancreatic disease for the past few years, was getting treated at Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Prof. Pradip Kali, HoD Physics department informed that Prasad’s health had been deteriorating since February this year.

“Rajesh was admitted at TRIHMS Naharlagun on 22 July after his condition became unstable. He breathed his last on Wednesday at the hospital,” the HoD informed.

Late Rajesh was born and brought up in Aalo under West Siang district.

Later this evening, his body was brought to the Physics department where teachers and students paid their last respects.