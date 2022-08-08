Millet threshers distributed

KIBITHU, 7 Aug: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Sunday distributed millet threshers to the Mosai women SHG of Kibithu circle.

“Kibithu is one of the easternmost parts of the country and the farmers grow millets in pure organic conditions. Millets are climate resilient crops and designated as nutri-cereals. The cultivation of millets is declining due to low production, and high manual operation causes drudgery, especially in women. Farmers face the problem of threshing, marketing and value addition that can be resolved by forming an ‘Anjaw millets grower association’,” said KVK Head (i/c) Dr Santosh Kumar.

“Processing and marketing are another bottleneck for the Anjaw agri commodity. Therefore, branding was also encouraged to the members of women SHG. The marketing process through MoU with a reputed firm was explained by Peter Singh,” the KVK stated in a release.

“Millet threshers sponsored by the ICAR-VPKAS, Almora, were distributed, and processing and branding were demonstrated to the members of the Mosai SHG,” it added.