Art & culture dept organises patriotic song, dance competitions

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Aug: The art & culture department organised patriotic song and dance competitions among the students of government schools here on 7 and 8 August.

Baishali Chakraborty of KV No 1, Bonu Sorum of GSS G Sector, and Kali Lendo of GHSS Naharlagun were adjudged the first, second and third prize winner, respectively, in the patriotic song competition.

In the patriotic group dance, GSS Pachin, GSS G Sector, and GHSS Naharlagun won the first, second and third position, respectively.

More than 100 students participated in the competitions. (DIPR)