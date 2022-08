SENKI VIEW, 8 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh regional centre (RC) of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) here celebrated its 45th foundation day on 8 August.

The event, which was attended by, among others, the ZSI RC head, senior scientists from the ZSI and students and teachers of Hornbill Public School, Itanagar and Zion Kids School, Itanagar, featured a plantation programme.

A drawing competition on the theme, ‘Environment conservation’ was held among the students.