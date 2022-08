ROING, 8 Aug: Following special gram sabhas held in all the villages of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, the people of the district have pledged to make every village in the district drug-free.

The gram sabhas were held from 6-8 August.

It was decided to discourage cultivation of poppy and marijuana, and to help the district administration in combating the drugs menace by forming village level anti-narcotics committees, and monitoring drugs usage and supply in the villages. (DIPRO)