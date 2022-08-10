Assam Rifles officer injured in firing by suspected militants in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: An Assam Rifles officer was injured on Tuesday in an incident of firing by suspected militants on troops of the paramilitary force from across the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident took place around 3.15 am at Pangsau Pass post near the international border when the insurgents fired on a patrolling team of Assam Rifles, he said.

“An incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups

from across the Indo Myanmar border took place early morning in the general area of Tirap and Changlang district, Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Col AS Walia said.

The troops of the paramilitary force were undertaking enhanced patrolling activities in view of heightened vigil for Independence Day, he said.

“A junior commissioned officer sustained an injury in his hand,” the spokesperson said.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said suspected members of ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA) were involved in the firing.

“The militants fired on the troops from the Myanmar territory across the border pillar 173 and soon after attacking the security personnel, they fled the spot. The Assam Rifles jawans and district policemen immediately launched a massive combing operation in the area,” Gambo said.

Pangsau Pass is located 12 kilometres from Nampong, the sub-divisional headquarters of the district.

The development came amid heightened threat perception and tight security arrangements in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts of Assam over reports of militant groups planning to create trouble during the Independence Day celebrations.

Recently, the ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-YA) jointly issued a boycott call for the I-Day celebrations.

Security has been beefed up, particularly along the India-Myanmar border in the northeast in view of the militants’ boycott call.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in October 2020 in separate incidents of firing by suspected militants in Tirap and Changlang districts. (PTI)