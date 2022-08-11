ADS arrests 3 drug peddler

KHONSA, 10 Aug: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of Tirap police arrested three drug peddlers including, a policeman in two separate incidents from Deomali sub-division in Tirap district, and seized heroin weighing approximately 11.4 grams from their possessions on Tuesday.

The ADS led by Deomali police station OC inspector T Wangpan under the supervision of SP Kardak Riba laid a trap after getting information regarding movement of drugs suppliers from Assam’s Margherita.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Damrang Shin of Lamlo village, Nahang Sumnyan of Sipini village and Constable Hakomwang Ngongwa of Namsang village.

Shin and Sumnyan were arrested from Mopaya village area, while Ngongwa was apprehended while trying to cross Deomali check gate from Assam’s Joypur.

Two mobile handsets and a motorcycle were also seized.

Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at Deomali police station. Further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)