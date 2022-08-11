PQC work for smart roads begins at Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 10 Aug: Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) work for Pasighat, a proposed Smart City got under way on Wednesday.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu jointly declared the beginning of the PQC work in presence of CEO of Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) Dr. Manjuli Komut, prominent public leader Asar Padun, departmental engineers and representatives of Project Management Consultant (PMC) M/s Sri Ram Enterprises, Bhagalpur.

Moyong instructed the executing agencies to maintain quality and ensure durability of the PQC work.

DC Tayi Taggu assured to extend all possible help and cooperation to PSCDCL for progress of the work.

CEO Dr. Komut informed that laying of PQC on smart road No-19 stretching from Mirmir Tinali to Pasighat Ledum Tene (PLT) road via Botanical garden was taken up on pilot mode as work has gain momentum here.

She sought help from DA for traffic regulation for smooth PQC works. (DIPRO)