NAHARLGUN, 10 Aug: IPR secretary Ajay Kumar Bisht on Wednesday visited the on-going construction works of the Arunachal Press Club (APC) building and multipurpose recording studio here, and interacted with the executing agencies and contractors.

Bisht asked the APC and urban development department to speed-up the works. He also asked them to execute the works as per the DPR, maintaining quality.

Officials from the IPR department accompanied Bisht. (DIPR)