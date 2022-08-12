Interschool basketball tournament begins

JOLLANG, 11 Aug: The second Interschool Basketball Tournament for boys and girls began at the Delhi Public School (DPS) here on Thursday.

The tournament, themed ‘Drugs Choro, Khel se Juro’, is being organised to encourage the youngsters towards a healthy and positive lifestyle and also to promote basketball at the school level, Arunachal Pradesh Basketball Association, the organiser of the tournament, said.

Teams from 13 schools are participating in the four-day tournament.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, Additional Education Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa, Special Secretary to Legislative Assembly Speaker Pema Norbu Thongchi, Toru CO Diyang Siram, and the main sponsor of the tournament, Nabam Paul, the owner of Double Seven Corporation.

Day-1 results

(Boys): DPS beat Lekhi Public School 15-2; Model English School lost 1-28 to Don Bosco School, Jollang; Good Shepherd Public School beat Royal International School 15-11; Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 beat Boum Kakir Mission School 16-4; and Don Bosco School, Doimukh lost 2-19 to New Life Mission School.

(Girls): Good Shepherd Public School lost 2-15 to Don Bosco School, Jollang; DPS lost 2-15 to RGU government school.