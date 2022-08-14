Skater Nani Sonam to represent Arunachal at 36th National Games

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Skater Nani Sonam has been selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

She will compete in street skateboarding.

Hailing from Sonam village in East Kameng district, Sonam is the first skater from Arunachal to represent the state at the National Games, the Arunachal Pradesh Skating Association (APSA) said in a release.

Sonam was the winner of the ‘Go Skateboarding Day’ event which had been held in Guwahati, Assam in June, and stood second in the ‘School Skate Fest’ which was held in Pune, Maharashtra, in May this year.

The APSA said it has decided to provide Sonam a financial assistance of Rs 25,000, and urged the state government and the department concerned to provide her with financial assistance for the upcoming National Games.