Meritorious students receive laptops

PASIGHAT, 16 Aug: MLA Kaling Moyong felicitated the meritorious students of his constituency with laptops and certificates of appreciation under the MLA’s ‘laptop scheme’, in a function at the College of Horticulture & Forestry here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The students were felicitated for their excellent performance in the recent Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE examinations.

BA, BSc, BCom and MA toppers of the Pasighat East constituency were also awarded on the occasion.

The ‘laptop scheme’ is an initiative of the MLA to motivate meritorious students of schools and colleges in his constituency.

Moyong in his address advised the students to “strive for excellence in their chosen fields and work hard towards it with a vision to achieve their goal in life.”

He informed that a VKV will be established in Pasighat, besides “mini-stadiums with 24/7 facilities at the IGJ Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) and the D Ering GHSS.”

“In the higher education sector, to help students to access quality higher education, Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for establishment of the Arunachal University in Pasighat, which

is recognised as a state university by the UGC,” the MLA said.

The awardees were Maumita Dan (Class 10, GSS Mirku), Karduk Gao (Class 12 science, IGJ GHSS Pasighat), Remel Moyong (Class 10 humanities), and Hemantu Das (Class 12 commerce, IGJ GHSS).

The BA, BSc, BCom and MA toppers from the JN College were Gebina Tatak (BA, humanities), Nanil Komde (BSc), Asoda Chetry (MA, English), Gepeng Boli (MA, Hindi), and Sushmita Dan (MA, geography). (DIPRO)