Conclave held to promote export

KHONSA, 17 Aug: Tirap district administration in collaboration with the trade and commerce department organized an ‘exporters’ conclave’ to promote export as well as identify issues faced by exporters in the region and chalk-out strategies to improve export here on Tuesday.

Attending the conclave, Spice Board assistant director Simanta Saikia emphasized on organic certification to increase value of the products as it will attract more customers resulting in more profits.

MLA Wanglam Sawin called for harnessing the potentials of the state to become self-reliant.

DC Taro Mize said that Tirap district produces large amounts of millet and its demand is increasing day by day.

Industries joint director Pongrem Arangham spoke about the benefits of Udayam registration.

District agriculture officer Pangnyai Khosia said that 2023 is being declared as the International year of millet by UN (FAO) and that Tirap district has been selected as the 18th millet cluster district by the central government.

Misty fall valley and Patkai buds demonstrated tea brewing process.

Many entrepreneurs said that the main issues faced by them are financial problem and markets to sell their produces.

Exhibition stall were also put up by various SHGs and local budding entrepreneurs.