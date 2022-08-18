Accounts and treasuries directorate bid farewell to Saha

ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: The directorate of accounts & treasuries (DA&T) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Finance & Accounts Service Association (APFASA) bade farewell to Ashok Kumar Saha who retired on 31 July after 34 years and nine months of service in the directorate.

Saha joined as an assistant auditor on 12 Oct, 1987 and promoted to the post of inspecting auditor (now assistant audit officer) on 13 January, 1992. He was promoted to the post of finance & accounts officer on 2 September, 1996 and further promoted as senior finance & accounts officer (SFAO) -cum- deputy director of accounts & treasuries on 23 July, 2021 and was serving in the hydro power department with additional charge of the directorate of higher & technical education during his retirement.

Joint director of accounts & treasuries Tarh Tabin expressed his thanks to the retired officer on behalf of the people of the state for his dedicated service.

Director of accounts and treasuries S Bhowmick fondly recalled his long association with the officer and officials.

Joint director of audit & pension and president of APFASA, Tage Talin also recalled the contribution of the retired officer towards the growth of the association and his incredible service in the state.