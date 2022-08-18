ADS nabs drug peddler

KHONSA, 17 Aug: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of Tirap police on Tuesday apprehended two drug peddlers with suspected heroin.

Based on specific intelligence input, the ADS team do led by Deomali police station OC inspector Tomai Wangpan set up a naka at Mopaya jungle area on the night of 16 August and apprehended the two drug peddlers, who have been identified as Bablu alias Arjun Deb (32) and Lapnong Sawin (22).

The police recovered approximately 16.6 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

Deomali executive magistrate Dingzang Baham also accompanied the police team.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Deomali police station.

Further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)